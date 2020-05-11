In Memory of Evelyn Astorian

Evelyn Astorian of Watertown, MA was born on March 27, 1930. The daughter to her late parents George and Agnes Nason of Malden, MA passed on May 8, 2020. She was the caring sister to her late brother Harry G. Nason, CPA (Bentley College) and is survived by her two sons and granddaughters. David J. Astorian, with a degree in accounting from Northeastern University, visited her every day to provide comfort and support—the same type of support she provided while raising her two children with the help of her parents and brother. Her son Donald Astorian, MD (Boston University) is anesthesiologist and married to Michelle Dunlevy, CRNA. Evelyn is blessed with two grandchildren—Emily and Kristen Astorian, who are graduates of Boston University and Ohio Wesleyan University.

Evelyn’s life was filled with adventure that revolved around her family. She would work hard every day to make sure everyone was well cared for and at the same time, she was using her associated degree in bookkeeping from Boston University to provide support to her brothers’ thriving CPA business. Evelyn continually made sure that her family was the focus of her attention and received gratification knowing she was caring for them. Evelyn would actually drive over a hundred miles just to babysit the girls when they were only two years old bringing her such joy.

Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an Armenian charity.