Armenian Weekly’s Hairenik Special Anniversary Issue Magazine Now Available Online

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The editorial staff of the Armenian Weekly is pleased to announce the online (PDF) release of the English section of the Hairenik and the Armenian Weekly joint, full-color magazine issue dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the Hairenik and the 85th anniversary of the Armenian Weekly.

The Hairenik Association published the joint, full-color magazine issue on Dec. 25, 2019, for the 12th consecutive year. The issue features research, analysis, op-eds and photographs by a host of former and current newspaper editors, longtime contributors and commentators.

Rupen Janbazian, former editor of the Armenian Weekly and current editor of Hamazkayin’s online cultural platform h-pem, served as the guest editor for the English portion of the magazine issue, alongside Armenian Weekly assistant editor Leeza Arakelian, who helped copy-edit the final product.

The commemorative magazine features an extensive history of the newspapers, including how they were first conceived and brought to life. The issue also highlights the personal memories and anecdotes of several former editors including Georgi Ann Oshagan, Muriel Parseghian and Antranig Kasbarian.

“We hope to transport readers to 1899 to tell the story of how the Hairenik was born and how it has stood the test of time,” said Janbazian. “Through this magazine, we will provide readers with insight into the history of our newspapers, but also start important conversations about their futures,” added Janbazian.



The PDF version of the magazine’s English section can be read and downloaded here.

The Hairenik Weekly would like to thank all of its contributors, donors, supporters and readers for making the magazine issue a reality. “Our special magazine issues have been at the cutting edge of discussion on history, human rights, justice and other pressing topics for more than a decade—a feat that would not be possible without the financial and moral contributions of our readership and our community,” noted Janbazian.