ARF Eastern US Central Committee: “The House of Representatives set the record straight.”

The Central Committee of the ARF Eastern Region, USA congratulates the passage of House Resolution 296 (H.Res.296) in the House of Representatives today re-affirming the Armenian Genocide as historical fact. For decades, the State Department and successive administrations have vociferously opposed the recognition of the Armenian Genocide citing Turkey’s bilateral relations with the US, trade, military bases and a myriad of other irrelevant issues. Today, the House spoke unequivocally to set the record straight with an overwhelming vote of 405 for the resolution and only 11 against. We are proud that the House of Representatives re-affirmed the Armenian Genocide today, once again proving that truth will always prevail.

We are exceedingly proud of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) today and every day for its unwavering, decades long dedication to pursuing justice for the Armenian Genocide. The ANCA has never wavered, never yielded in the pursuit of justice for the unspeakable crimes and injustices committed against our nation. The success we all witnessed today is an affirmation of the ANCA’s vision and policies.

In light of this historic accomplishment, we are dedicated to continue the struggle until we gain justice through reparations for our cause.



October 29, 2019

Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Eastern U.S. Central Committee