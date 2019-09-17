ANCA Rolls Out Interactive Congressional Hex Maps

WASHINGTON, DC – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has launched two prototypes of interactive Congressional hex maps designed to empower ANCA activists to easily and intuitively track the legislative record of U.S. Representatives across a broad array of Armenian American policy priorities.

“Increased civic participation is the cornerstone to successfully advancing our shared Armenian American priorities and the ANCA is committed to providing advocates the tools they need to easily and effectively make their voices heard,” said ANCA Information Technology Director Nerses Semerjian. “These Congressional hex maps are the latest addition to our growing suite of advocacy technology tools including the ANCA Rapid Responder system, our Quick Connect Congressional Calling platform and our March to Justice online advocacy portal.”

The two Congressional Hex Maps launched Tuesday cover:

1) Membership in the Congressional Armenian Caucus, a bipartisan legislative group currently representing 118 U.S. Representatives who support the further strengthening of U.S.-Armenia ties and who are actively engaged across a broad array of Armenian American policy priorities.

2) Co-sponsorship of H.Res.296, a bipartisan resolution, which would permanently lock-in U.S. recognition and remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.

Hovering over any given color-coded hexagon, each of which represents a single U.S. House district, will pull up the name, state, party and district number of the legislator currently holding that seat. Individual House members are also searchable by name and state abbreviation. Clicking on the hexagon will open a dialogue box with ANCA Grades, Armenian Caucus membership and relevant legislative information.

Advocate feedback on this Congressional hex map beta-test is welcome. To share your thoughts, write to ideas@anca.org.