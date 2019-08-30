Garo Berberian’s ‘Taniel’ Honored at LIAFF Arthouse Film Festival

Taniel, directed by Garo Berberian, a beautiful, dramatic and poetic film about the last months of Armenian poet Taniel Varoujan has had a busy year of international festival screenings. Following its wins at Bermuda International Film Festival and Hollywood’s ARPA, Taniel has recently achieved recognition at Portugal’s AVANCA Film Festival winning the “Premio Don Quixote” award; it also won a special mention award at Fresco International Film Festival and at L’Age D’Ore International Arthouse Film Festival, where the film received a trio of awards, Best Short, Special Mention for the films trailer and Best Film Poster, based on photographer Tatev Vardanyan’s photograph of lead actor Tigran Gaboyan, bringing the number of awards for the film to eight.

“This is a great honor to be getting international recognition for Taniel at prestigious film festivals; and having our Portuguese premiere in AVANCA Film Festival in July and winning three awards at L’Age D’Ore International Arthouse Film Festival and an award at Fresco in August is extremely rewarding,” said British director Garo Berberian.

“Winning “Premio Don Quixote” award at AVANCA is particularly meaningful and important, given the film’s literary connections, and Varoujan’s love of classic literature,” said the film’s poetry producer Tatevik Ayvazyan.

The film has some exciting nominations to look forward to this autumn and winter with upcoming screenings at the U.K.’s iconic Pinewood Studios, and festivals in Cyprus and Vienna among others. More news to follow.