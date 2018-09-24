Canadian-Armenian Children’s Singer Joëlle Coming to Watertown

Joëlle is getting ready to delight young fans with her cheerful melodies in Watertown. The Canadian-Armenian singer from Montreal will be live in concert on Saturday, September 29 at the ACEC.

“I’ve always had this dream and passion to create songs, enrich [Armenian] vocabulary, and have fun,” said Joëlle in an interview with The Armenian Weekly. In addition to performing, Joëlle has been a teacher in Montreal for the past 10 years.

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School is organizing Joëlle’s first live concert in Watertown. This will be the school’s first event since the start of the new school year. “It’s a gift that we are giving to our kids,” said Taline Kebadjian, president of the parent teacher organization. “We don’t have too many performers that are geared toward the younger generation. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to come together.”

What is unique about Saturday’s concert is that Joëlle will be inviting five young female students to perform with her on-stage as her backup dancers. The young performers have been practicing for the past month, learning the choreography to her catchy songs with dance videos provided by Joëlle. “I love having kids on-stage with me. It’s a different bond and a different experience.”

Above all, Joëlle’s mission is to connect Armenian children to their culture and their roots. “It’s very important for our next generation of young Armenians to learn new vocabulary,” she says. “A lot of the words that I use in the songs are not words we use every day.”

Joëlle will be hosting a meet and greet after the show; there will also be food and drinks and games.

If you can’t wait until Saturday, here’s one of her most popular songs “Titernig.”

For tickets, visit joelleconcertssaes.eventbrite.com. Children 2 and under are free.