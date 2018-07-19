Armenia Correspondent

The Armenian Weekly—a small, but fiercely dedicated newsroom with over a century of history under its belt—is seeking a savvy individual to act as our liaison to news and events in Armenia. This person will:

Always be on the look out for the next story. Every now and then, we’ll send you out on assignment, but we want someone who is also willing to seek out ideas on their own. We expect this person to regularly pitch stories to our editorial team, and always be striving to provide coverage that is unique and thoughtful.

Every now and then, we'll send you out on assignment, but we want someone who is also willing to seek out ideas on their own. We expect this person to regularly pitch stories to our editorial team, and always be striving to provide coverage that is unique and thoughtful. Flex their writing muscles in a big way. The applicant should be a versatile writer and can go between writing quick, time-sensitive news briefs to lengthier, investigative stories. Your English does not have to be perfect, but we do expect the applicant to have a basic understanding of journalistic form, style, and content.

The applicant should be a versatile writer and can go between writing quick, time-sensitive news briefs to lengthier, investigative stories. Your English does not have to be perfect, but we do expect the applicant to have a basic understanding of journalistic form, style, and content. Be committed to providing facts and context. A strong candidate will not shy away from interviews or calling a local official to get evidence for their claims. This is absolutely crucial.

A strong candidate will not shy away from interviews or calling a local official to get evidence for their claims. This is absolutely crucial. Remain objective. You may have your personal stance on a particular issue, but we expect that

You may have your personal stance on a particular issue, but we expect that Be independent. Correspondents will work closely with our editorial team, who is committed to providing the oversight necessary to create a great piece. But we do not have the resources to re-write your articles for you. If you need hand-holding every step of the way, you're not the right person for this job.

Correspondents will work closely with our editorial team, who is committed to providing the oversight necessary to create a great piece. But we do not have the resources to re-write your articles for you. If you need hand-holding every step of the way, you're not the right person for this job. Always be thinking ahead. The ideal candidate will have their story plan for the next month mapped out in their head. There should never be a lack of things to write about.

The ideal candidate will have their story plan for the next month mapped out in their head. There should never be a lack of things to write about. Be conscious of deadlines. We are a small print newspaper. If you don't make your deadline one week, that means blank space in the paper our editorial team must scramble to fill. It's okay once or twice, but if you're someone who doesn't do well with deadlines, please do not apply.

This is a freelance position, but we are looking for someone who could produce at least one news report per week (and potentially more if time allows). The ideal candidates will be stationed in Armenia, will possess a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (Master’s degree a big plus), and have relevant experience already under their belt.

Armenian language proficiency (Eastern or Western) is a must. Proficiency in other relevant regional languages, especially Russian, are also a big advantages—but not a total deal-breaker. We are looking for someone committed to facts, context, great storytelling, and creating a better media environment.

Those wishing to apply should send their resume, a cover letter explaining why you think you’re right for this job and writing samples to george.aghjayan@hairenik.com.