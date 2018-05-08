Photos from our correspondent in Yerevan May 8, 2018



Portraits of Pashinyan’s Yerevan

Today, Nikol Pashinyan transitioned from Armenia’s opposition leader, to Armenia’s leader. Citizens present at the celebratory rally in Yerevan wore white, symbolizing their hope that Pashinyan’s election to the role of prime minister will bring a new page in the country’s history. Many wore white t-shirts containing some message, most often the word “dukhov,” an Armenian slang word borrowed from Russian, which translates roughly to “with courage.” Others, like this man, wore messages calling for freedom for political prisoners.

Unlike the attempted prime minister elections on May 1, where the ruling Republican party blocked the vote, this time, because Republicans had already expressed readiness to vote for Pashinyan, people came to the Republic Square ready for the celebrations.

Children also celebrated the appointment of Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister. Kids were as involved in almost all of the process as the youth. Yesterday, it was reported that students and parents from one school in Armenia who protested against their school’s headmaster for allegedly locking the doors of the school to prevent students from participating in the protests succeeded in securing her resignation. It is widely known in Armenia that Republican party members are present in the many heads of academic and financial institutions in all corners of the country.

In keeping with the white theme, one group of villagers even went so far as to bring white snow from Mount Aragats, a storied, four-peaked mountain in central Armenia.

Ethnic minorities also were involved in the protests in the past weeks and in this picture we see specifically Yazidis holding their flags and slogans expressing their support for the movement.