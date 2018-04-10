CNN’s ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ Armenia-Artsakh Episode to Air May 20

ATLANTA—The “Armenia” episode of American food icon Anthony Bourdain’s CNN television series “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” will air May 20.

According to a press statement released by the Atlanta-based U.S. television giant, season 11 of the CNN original series will launch on April 29 with a tour of West Virginia in an extended episode.

“Bourdain takes a wide-angle look at the culture and history of [Armenia], heavily influenced by Europe and Russia, with guides musician of Armenian descent Serj Tankian (System of a Down), and historian/Armenian resident Richard Giragosian,” part of the statement reads.

On Oct. 17, 2017, Bourdain posted a picture to his social media account of his cameraman, Jerry Risius, boarding a Russian helicopter, likely making the journey from Armenia to Artsakh, where he was featured in pictures across social media.

A short video also appeared two days earlier on the social media feed of local nonprofit ONEArmenia, in which Bourdain was featured with Armenian comedy duo and stars of television show Armcomedy Narek Margaryan and Sergey Sargsyan, under the name “Spyurk Report.”

In Shushi, Artsakh, an interview and lunch were held at the Jdrduz canyon, where Bourdain “enjoyed a spread of ‘jingalov hats,’ ‘shila,’ ‘khorovats,’ homemade Armenian yogurt, and mulberry and cornelian cherry vodka,” ANI Armenian Research Center Editor Tatul Hakobyan reported last October.

After the news about the May 20 airing broke, Tankian posted a photo with Bourdain on his official Instagram account with the following caption: “So I guess the cats out of the bag about my trip to Armenia last year. Pictured next to me is one cool cat named @anthonybourdain. Catch us on his show @partsunknowncnn ‪on May 20‬ on @cnn as we cruise around Armenia in a sweet black Volga.”

“Breaking bread with Tankian at the restaurant Dolmama in Yerevan, during dinners with locals, the host explores the native and diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements against the odds,” CNN’s April 9 statement concluded.

Described by The New Yorker as a “swaggering chef,” Bourdain has built an empire around food, which started with his New York Times best-selling book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly (2000). Today, he is well-known as a TV personality and has starred in shows on Food Network and his Travel Channel show, “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,” which has Bourdain traveling to unexpected locations and indulging in those regions’ local culinary traditions.

In “Parts Unknown,” Bourdain travels the world uncovering lesser-known places and exploring cultures and cuisine. The show has won five Emmy Awards as well as a 2013 Peabody Award.