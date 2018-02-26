Armenian Couples Night To Be Held in Natick, Mass.

WATERTOWN, Mass.— A number of community leaders, including clergy and parishioners, recently decided to organize an event called Armenian Couples Night.

“We all need a night away from our daily routines. A night to reconnect with our spouse and make it a night about our story and our marriage. It turns out many others were thinking the same thing, but there was no such thing as Armenian Couples Night,” reads a part of a press release published by the organizers. “This will an entertaining and inspiring dialogue between two nationally renowned speakers over a beautiful buffet dinner.”

The event will be taking place on April 13, 2018, at the Crowne Plaza in Natick, starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $100 for a couple. Please RSVP by April 5th and send checks payable to the Armenian Memorial Church (AMC), c/o Rev. Dr. Avedis Boynerian at 159 White Street, Belmont, Mass. 02478 (indicate “Couples” on the memo line of the check).

The evening will provide the opportunity for participants to socialize with other couples and hear from Drs. Paul and Virginia Friesen about how to can build stronger marriages through differences.

Together, the Friesens have authored 10 books on parenting and marriage, and are keynote speakers at gatherings across the U.S. and abroad.

The Crowne Plaza Boston-Natick hotel is also offering a special rate of $139 per couple for anyone wishing to stay overnight. Please reserve the hotel by March 14th, by calling 1-800-265-0339.

For more information and to make reservations, please contact Rev. Dr. Avedis Boynerian at badveli@armenianmemorialchurch.com or Yn. LuAnn Sabounjian at lsabounjian@gmail.com.