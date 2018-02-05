AYF-YOARF Eastern U.S. Outlines 2018 Activities

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States Central Executive published the following statement on Feb. 5, outlining the organization’s plans and activities for 2018.

***

Sireli Ungerner (Dear Comrades),

With 2018 well on its way, the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States Central Executive has begun its year after the conclusion of the organization’s Annual Convention and with the gathering of regional councils to set forth a plan for the year.

The annual AYF-YOARF committee weekend kicked off what promises to be a year highlighting many significant memories. Councils discussed this year’s seminars, athletic games, how to optimize efficiency within our processes, the future of our junior organization, and much more.

In January, the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Armenian Youth Federation was celebrated and we look forward to continued celebrations throughout the year. In February, we will remember the victims of the massacres in Baku and Sumgait 30 years ago as well as the beginning of the Artsakh Liberation Movement. In May, we will celebrate the centennial anniversary of the first Armenian Republic, founded by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), after victories in the battles of Sardarabad, Gharakilise, and Bash Abaran. In July, we will remember our five brave ungers who gave their lives for the Armenian Cause 35 years ago. With so many occasions to remember, the Central Executive, like many others, continues to reference this year as the “Year of Anniversaries.”

Understanding the importance of all of these anniversaries, the AYF-YOARF Central Executive finds it important to also focus on our present and look towards our future. The organization is in our communities to ensure that our membership will benefit from the many programs offered to both Junior and Senior members. These programs include college scholarships, AYF Olympic Games, educational seminars, camperships for juniors to attend AYF Camp Haiastan, and international summer programs.

Each of the anniversaries mentioned is an opportunity for our organization, our members, and our community to learn and to grow. It is important to learn from our past, build on our successes, and adapt to stay involved in our communities.

As an organization of 85 years, we are lucky to have traditions that have been passed down from generations before and a structure that has been built to help us thrive. The AYF-YOARF Central Executive promises to continue honoring our traditions while looking forward to new heights. We must continue to strive for more interesting and revolutionary programs to propel our message. Additionally, we must be aware of the changing world around us and do everything in our power to stay relevant within it.

This year, we hope that each of our members and supporters will find one more way to express their commitment to this organization and will promise to continue working towards the betterment of this organization for the next 85 years and beyond.

Ungeragan Cherm Parevnerov (With Warm Greetings of Camaraderie),

The AYF-YOARF Eastern U.S. Central Executive