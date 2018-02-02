ARS Norian Youth Connect Program to Be Held on March 3 at Columbia

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of the Eastern United States recently announced that the Spring 2018 installment of its ARS Norian Youth Connect Program will be held on March 3, at Columbia University in New York.

Armenian college-aged students age 18-27 are encouraged to register. The registration fee of $50 covers participation in the program on Saturday, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and the evening social. Overnight accommodations will be provided to out-of-town students only.

The spring 2018 program features lectures and discussions led by notable speakers whose names will be released shortly. The program is once again directed by Columbia University Lecturer and former Armenian Weekly Editor Dr. Khatchig Mouradian.

Participants can register through the through the ARS Eastern U.S. website. Please select the “Make a Donation” option at arseastusa.org and pay $50 under “Youth Connect Program.” The registration form must also be filled out. Credit cards cannot be accepted on the day of the program. Checks should be made payable to the Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA, Inc.

Students are asked to apply by Feb. 23.

“You are all encouraged to participate and we look forward to seeing you at this event. Please feel free to distribute the information to the Armenian Students Clubs of your respective Colleges and Universities,” read a part of the statement released by the ARS Eastern U.S. Board of Regional Directors.