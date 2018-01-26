New Book: ‘The Darker Shadow’ by R. P. Sevadjian

The Darker Shadow by R. P. Sevadjian

Publication date: Nov. 23, 2017

ISBN:Hardback 978-0-9931339-2-3

Paperback 978-0-9931339-3-0

215 pp.

Written for younger readers and those who do not know much of the recent history of the Armenian people, The Darker Shadow gives enough information to explain events during the Armenian Genocide, in the hope that it will spur them on to find out more.

The Darker Shadow is a coming of age novel set in the Ottoman Empire during the first year of WWI. It tells the story of teenage twins, Bedros and Dzovinar, who live in Aintab with their uncle. The novel traces the events of autumn 1914 to summer 1915—the beginning of the systematic annihilation of the Armenian race in the Ottoman Empire. It tells the story of important episodes such as the Battle of Sarikamish, The Fall of Zeitoun, and The Defense of Van among others.

The Darker Shadow is a work of fiction based on fact. All of the main characters in the story are fictional, with the exception of Dr. Clarence Ussher who was a key eyewitness to the Defense of Van and who wrote about it in detail in his memoirs.

The book is the sequel to In the Shadow of the Sultan, which was published in 2014. As with In the Shadow of the Sultan, The Darker Shadow tells of a long journey which Bedros and Dzovinar are compelled to undertake together with their uncle and his American friends. They travel over difficult terrain and through remote and devastated villages, and form a better understanding of the treatment of Armenians throughout the Empire.

The books present a description of the traditions and customs of Armenian life, and also provide essential political and historical context for the Armenian Genocide.

Both books are available from Amazon and from moufflon.com.cy.