UCLA to Host 16th Annual Student Colloquia in Armenian Studies

LOS ANGELES—The graduate students of Armenian Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) recently announced the 16th Annual Student Colloquia in Armenian Studies to be held on Feb. 1 and 2. The two-day event is comprised of the undergraduate colloquium on Feb. 1 from 3:30–7 p.m. and the graduate colloquium on Feb. 2 from 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

Both events will be held at UCLA in Royce Hall 314 and are followed by catered receptions.

For 16 years, the graduate student colloquium has dedicated itself to encouraging, fostering, and promoting scholarly research among young scholars in the field of Armenian studies.

This year features presentations by 13 scholars from seven different countries on a variety of topics relating to modern and contemporary politics and history, Armenian manuscript studies, reports from archaeological excavations in the historic region of Cilicia, as well as studies on marginalized topics and experiences in Armenian society.

“We are proud to host this one-of-a-kind event that gives young scholars in the field of Armenian Studies all across the world a forum at which to present their research, receive constructive feedback, and network with their peers and the faculty of UCLA. This year we are also pleased to welcome His Excellency, the Honorable Grigor Hovhannisyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the USA, who will be our guest speaker on Feb. 2,” said Jesse Siragan Arlen, Director of The UCLA Graduate Student Colloquium in Armenian Studies.

Moreover, the undergraduate student colloquium—now in its fourth year—will feature presentations by undergraduate students of UCLA and UC Irvine, on a number of topics related to Armenian language, history, and photography.

Both colloquia are free and open to the public.

More information regarding the Colloquia may be found at: http://nelc.ucla.edu/agsc/

as well as on Facebook at (graduate): https://www.facebook.com/events/1909745652649081/

and at (undergraduate): https://www.facebook.com/asa.colloquium/

The full program is available at: http://nelc.ucla.edu/agsc/agsc-program/