The Akh’tamar Dance Ensemble of New Jersey to Return to Armenian Heritage Cruise Stage

PALISADES PARK, N.J.—The Akh’tamar Dance Ensemble of New Jersey will be returning to the Armenian Heritage Cruise stage for the second time. Under the artistic direction of Sylva Asadourian, the Akh’tamar Dance Ensemble has been determined to dictate the Armenian story through dance for over 20 years.

The Armenian Heritage Cruise XXI will be taking place Jan. 20-28 aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Freedom Of The Seas, which will be traveling to St. Kitts, St. John’s Antigua, San Juan, and Labadee.

The ensemble meets each Friday evening to not only master choreography, but to also nurture a steadily growing family. Akh’tamar Dance Ensemble welcomes members of all ages as it caters to both children and young adults.

Over the last few years, Akh’tamar has greeted audiences in the New York metropolitan area, California, Virginia, New England, Armenia, and Artsakh.

The ensemble looks forward to another year of unforgettable performances. For membership or performance inquiries, please feel free direct your questions to akhtamar@gmail.com.

You can also follow Akh’tamar Dance Ensemble on its social media platforms.

Facebook: facebook.com/AkhtamarDanceEnsemble/

Instagram: @akhtamar_nj