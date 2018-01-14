It’s the AYF’s 85th Birthday, and You’re Invited to Celebrate!

Sireli Ungerner yev Hamagirner (Dear Comrades and Sympathizers),

It’s the Armenian Youth Federation’s (AYF) 85th birthday…

And you’re invited to the celebration!

Jan. 14 marks the 85th anniversary of the formation of the AYF, which occurred in Boston. Throughout 1933, AYF chapters were formed around the country. In June 1934, the first AYF Annual Convention gathered to elect the first Central Executive and began to define the organization (then named ARF Tzeghagrons).

Over the past 85 years, the Armenian Youth Federation has grown with regions and members around the globe all striving for the same goals. In the Eastern United States, the organizational programs have grown and multiplied since the organization’s creation. At present, the region has about 400 Senior and 500 Junior members in 15 chapters. These members participate in 10-15 regional events throughout the fiscal year. In addition, chapters regularly host meetings, educationals, fundraisers, and socials.

A premier AYF-YOARF event, the Annual Junior Seminar, has consistently brought in new junior members to the organization, filling the campsite to capacity and featuring unique, interesting, and significant speakers to educate our Junior and Senior membership. Regionally, the AYF-YOARF also offers scholarships to its members, hosts Junior and Senior athletic and educational events, and offers camperships for juniors to attend AYF Camp Haiastan.

Over the course of their existence, the AYF-YOARF Eastern United States’ international summer programs have grown in participation and have evolved into key features of the region. The region also has introduced new events to add to the engagement of our membership and maintain participation throughout the year.

On this celebratory occasion, we want to take the opportunity to thank you for your continued support. One of the AYF-YOARF’s greatest advantages is its community. Members, parents, alumni, families, and supporters: The organization is always stronger with you.

The AYF-YOARF looks forward to celebrating this occasion with the greater AYF community and family. We hope you can join us on July 21, at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, R.I. for a celebratory gala, and on July 22 at AYF Camp Haiastan for the Annual AYF Picnic!



Ungeragan Cherm Parevnerov (With Warm Greetings of Camaraderie),

The AYF-YOARF Eastern U.S. Central Executive