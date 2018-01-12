The Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church of Belmont Celebrates 20 Years

BELMONT, Mass.—A large crowd gathered at the Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its inception in Belmont, under the auspices of Most Reverend Bishop Mikael Mouradian, Bishop of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of the United States and Canada. Present at the Dec. 9, 2017 event were many prominent members of the greater Boston community, among them were the faithful parishioners of the church, as well as clergy from various other churches.

Mrs. Maral Der Torossian, a longtime active member of the church and the Master of Ceremonies welcomed the guests and reflected briefly on the history of the church, its goals, and its mission. She thanked all present, especially Most Reverend Bishop Mouradian, for taking the time from his busy schedule to attend this memorable evening. She also thanked the Holy Cross Church’s beloved priest, Monsignor Andon Atamian, for serving and leading the parish with great love and dedication. Finally, she extended everyone’s deep gratitude to Mr. and Mrs. Nishan and Margrit Atinizian, longtime benefactors of the church, who were duly honored that evening and recognized for years of devotion and generous support of the church, its growth and advancement.

Following a tasteful and elegant dinner, Reverend Bishop Mouradian and Monsignor Atamian addressed the guests, thanking all for their presence on that snowy and stormy evening, as well as for their continuous support of the church. Marcel Karian, who has been a longtime devoted parishioner, parish council member, and loyally serves on the altar each and every Sunday, presented both clergy with a Declaration of Appreciation, issued by the Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian.

In turn, Monsignor Andon Atamian invited Mr. and Mrs. Nishan and Margrit Atinizian to the stage, and honored them with a commemorative plaque featuring the Armenian khatchkar (cross-stone), the Narek, and martyred Archbishop Maloyan stamps, published by the Vatican on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The cultural portion of the evening then commenced and Mrs. Maral Der Torossian introduced and invited to the stage well-known and respected pianist, composer, and piano teacher within the community, Dr. Marine Margarian Kavlakian, who also has been the Holy Cross Church Choir music director and organist. Dr. Kavlakian gracefully presented to the audience a couple of musical pieces on the piano. Following her performance, Der Torossian invited to the stage singer Rafael Hovanesian. Hovanesian, a young and inspiring jazz singer who is born in Yerevan and has recently moved to Los Angeles, entertained the audience with all time popular Armenian favorites as well as contemporary pop songs. Accompanying him on the keyboard was local talent, musician and composer, Gegam Margarian.

The evening ended on the joyful notes of the popular song “Yerevan Erebuni”, with the whole audience chiming in with great spirit and enthusiasm.