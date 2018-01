STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Artaskh Army serviceman Mher Ziroyan (b. 1992) died on Jan. 6, as a result of what appears to be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to a press statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, an investigation has been launched into Ziroyan’s death. The ministry also expressed its grief and offered condolences to the soldier’s family, loved ones, and fellow servicemen.