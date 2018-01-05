84th Annual AYF-YOARF Eastern United States Convention Concludes in Tysons Corner

TYSONS CORNER, Va.—The 84th Annual Convention of the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region United States took place in Tysons Corner on Dec. 26-30, with 25 delegates representing the chapters of the Eastern Region.

Guest representatives included unger Hayg Oshagan of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Central Committee, ungerouhi Sevan Kolejian of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Eastern U.S., and ARF advisor to the AYF Central Executive, ungerouhi Sarine Adishian.

In her remarks to the convention, ungerouhi Kolejian discussed the many projects that the ARS has undertaken both in and out of our homeland, while unger Oshagan discussed the investments the ARF Eastern U.S. makes in its youth and its many programs, not only overseas, but also in our own backyards. Unger Oshagan also discussed the significance of maintaining the AYF’s successful programs, strengthening new directions, and changes that could take place. In her address, ungerouhi Adishian, stressed that the organization’s agenda is the convention’s to create, and that change and adapting to it is fundamental to the AYF-YOARF.

Other guests included Baron Dave Hamparian of AYF Camp Haiastan, Richard Keshgegian of the AYF Governing Body, yeghpayr Vicken Khatchadourian of the Homenetmen Eastern U.S., Armen Sahakyan of the Armenian National Committee of America-Eastern Region (ANCA-ER), unger Dikran Khodanian of the AYF Western U.S., and unger Alek Ohanian of AYF Canada.

The delegates of the Annual Convention, the highest body of the organization, reviewed and analyzed the work carried out by the chapters and committees of 2017, discussed new and unique goals of the organization, and set resolutions preparing the organization’s agenda, regionally and internationally for 2018.

Discussions included the 85th Anniversary of the AYF-YOARF, the 100th Anniversary of Armenia’s First Republic, the Armenian Cultural Association of America (ACAA) Artsakh Fund’s Arajamugh re-development project, the AYF Internship in Armenia, the current state and future of Javakhk, membership, junior members, AYF Camp Haiastan, ANCA, and more.

Each day during the convention, delegates started their meetings at 8 a.m. and ended past midnight to accomplish their goals and meet the convention’s detailed agenda. Support from local organizations included a dinner at the Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church, hosted by the ARS Washington D.C. “Satenig” chapter.

The 84th annual convention presented the AYF-YOARF many new resolutions and goals to accomplish in the future—both for the coming year and years to come—regionally and in Armenia.

The newly-elected 2018 AYF-YOARF Central Executive consists of Sosy Bouroujian (Washington D.C.), Kyle Dinkjian (New Jersey), Nairi Khachatourian (Greater Boston), Nareh Mkrtschjan (Providence), Galin Tanashian (Washington D.C.), Araxie Tossounian (Detroit), and Aram Tramblian (Washington D.C.).