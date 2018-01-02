First Republic of Armenia Centennial Conference to Feature Notable Speakers

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern U.S. recently released additional details of its upcoming conference devoted to the First Republic of Armenia.

As reported previously, the conference will be held May 11-12, at Columbia University, in New York, on the occasion of the Republic’s centennial. The conference will be co-sponsored by the Armenian Center at Columbia University, the Armenian Review, and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR).

Invitations have been extended to a wide array of scholars, activists, and commentators from diverse backgrounds and fields of expertise. Scheduled speakers include Professors Richard Hovannisian (Los Angeles), Claire Mouradian (Paris), Ashot Melkonyan (Yerevan), Yervant Pamboukian (Beirut), Anahide Ter-Minassian (Paris), and others, including new voices in the field.

“We are pleased to announce the format and details of this exciting and important initiative,” said conference chair Antranig Kasbarian. “The conference will start on Friday evening, May 11, with a plenary session titled ‘The First Republic: 100 Years Later,’ and will continue with multiple panels, in Armenian and English, spanning the full day on Saturday, May 12.”

The conference will also feature a luncheon keynote address by Professor Hovannisian titled “50 Years of Scholarship on the Republic of Armenia.”

A full listing of speakers and panels will appear during the coming weeks.

The conference is part of a larger series of activities—both region-wide and in Armenia—devoted to the Republic’s Centennial. Those activities will be announced in the next few months.