Zarmanazan 2018 Western Armenian Summer Program Applications Now Open

LISBON, Portugal—An innovative Western Armenian summer program called Zarmanazan will take place high up in the mountains in the French-Swiss Alps Region of France, from July 15 to Aug. 9.

The Armenian Communities department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation launched Zarmanazan in 2017 as part of its Western Armenian revitalization program. It is organized in partnership with L’association Mille et un Mondes (Lyon, France) and Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO) (Paris, France). The Zarmanazan camp is certified by the French Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The program will combine three interconnecting initiatives:

A summer camp for children ages 10-15;

An intensive university diploma programme designed for Western Armenian teachers in the Armenian Diaspora, certified by INALCO;

A summer creative programme for young adults ages 16-24 which will start on July 12 and run until Aug. 9.

Children and young adults will participate in various activities adapted to their age. These will include music, theatre, and dance workshops, arts and crafts sessions, creative writing and reading workshops, debates, and various games and sports. All activities will be conducted in Armenian, and led by a team of talented expert facilitators.

Zarmanazan is open to children and young adults from the Armenian Diaspora. The number of spaces is limited: up to 40 participants ages 10-15, and up to 30 participants ages 16-24.

Please note that an intermediate level of Armenian proficiency is required for the young adults group.

The intensive university diploma program is limited to 15 teachers and it will combine expert direction with practical training, interactive lectures, the latest pedagogic approaches and materials.

To apply and find out more information please visit: www.zarmanazan.com

The deadline for all applications is Jan 22, 2018. All applicants will be contacted by Jan. 30, 2018.

Watch the 2017 Zarmanazan video below: