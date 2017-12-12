Twenty-One-Year-Old Artsakh Solider Killed by Fellow Soldier

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—A 21-year-old Artsakh serviceman was killed after being accidentally shot by a fellow soldier, reports indicated.

Serviceman Narek Adibekyan (b. 1996) was shot and killed in the evening of Dec. 11, at around 7:30 p.m., while on duty at an Artsakh military base near the northern section of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact (LoC).

The Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement that an investigation has been launched into the incident. It did not release other details.

Some reports have indicated that Adibekyan was shot by accident.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the family, loved ones, and fellow servicemen of the deceased solider.