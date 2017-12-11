AYF Western U.S. Launches Internship Program in Artsakh

GLENDALE, Calif.—The Armenian Youth Federation Western United States (AYF-WUS) announced the launch of a new internship program in Artsakh on Dec. 5.

The program provides an opportunity for young Diasporan Armenians to participate in professional internship and volunteer placements in Artsakh while strengthening ties between Diasporan Armenians and the citizens of Artsakh.

“Through the AYF Internship in Artsakh, we hope to give young people an opportunity to jump-start or develop their careers by doing meaningful work in the homeland,” said Nazeli Khodabakhsh, a member of the AYF-WUS Central Executive. “Applicants will have the ability to gain substantive work experience while making a tangible difference in Artsakh through their career placements.”

Selected applicants will be matched with a six-week internship in a field of their choosing in Artsakh. Possible sectors of work include the government, nonprofit/nongovernmental organizations (NGO), health and medicine, education, the information technologies sector, the agriculture sector, and multimedia development.

Interns will live together and will be provided educational programs, excursions, and forums. The cost of housing, excursions, and meals will be covered by the AYF-WUS. Interns must be at least 18 years old. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2018. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis.

The Republic of Artsakh provides an exciting opportunity for individuals to start or expand their careers. In whatever field they choose, interns will participate in nation-building while learning more about Artsakh’s past, present, and future.

To apply, please visit https://www.ayfwest.org/internship. For more information, please email artsakhinternship@ayfwest.com or call 818-507-1933.

Founded in 1933, now with organizational structures in over 17 regions around the world, and a legacy of 84 years of community involvement, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and most influential Armenian-American youth organization in the world, working to advance the social, political, educational, and cultural awareness among Armenian youth.