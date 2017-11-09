The Armenian Weekly 2017 AYF Olympics Special Issue Now Available Online

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—The editorial board of the Armenian Weekly is pleased to announce the online release of the Armenian Weekly 2017 AYF Olympics Special Issue. The issue, which is dedicated to the memory of longtime AYF Olympics Special Issue editor Tom Vartabedian, was published last month and included in the Oct. 21 issues of the Armenian Weekly (English) and Hairenik Weekly (Armenian).

The issue (PDF version) is available here.

The Armenian Weekly would like to thank all of its contributors, donors, supporters, and readers for making the special issue a reality. We would like to especially thank Mark Gavoor, Bob Tutunjian, Harry Derderian, Sona Gevorkian, and Tamar Kanarian. Without their tireless efforts, the publication of the AYF Olympics Special Issue would not have been possible.