The Azerbaijani flag flying in Baku (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
It is time the Armenian government with the backing of Russia take action against the Azerbaijan government on the ongoing killing of our Armenian Artsakh brothers in arms. The issue is never brought forward in the United Nations & nothing is published in the American newspapers or TV stations on over 400 Artsakh soldiers & village people have been killed. Demonstrations & petitions should be started on this serious issue worldwide before a full attack by the Azeris takes place.
