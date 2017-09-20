Stepanakert Responds to Nalbandian’s Comments: ‘There Can Be No Return to Past Borders’

Artsakh President’s Spokesperson Responds to Comments by Armenia’s Foreign Minister Nalbandian about Territorial Concessions

YEREVAN (Asbarez)—Artsakh presidential spokesperson David Babayan did not equivocate on Tuesday when he told Azatutyun .am that there absolutely cannot be a scenario where Artsakh returns to its Soviet-era borders, adding that all territories of Artsakh were important in ensuring the country’s and its residents’ security.

This announcement was in response to questions raised following an address by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian during his presentation at the Armenia-Diaspora conference currently underway in Yerevan. During his official statement, he reiterated Armenia’s position vis-à-vis the Karabagh conflict resolution process and included harsh criticism of Azerbaijan’s military attacks on Artsakh.

Nalbandian’s controversial comments came during a response to a question from a conference participant regarding the concept of “return of territories,” and caused confusion among conference participants and others. “We are talking about those territories whose return will not endanger the resolution of the conflict and the security [of Artsakh] and will not threaten the outcome of the process,” Nalbandian said in his answer.

Asked to comment on Nalbandian’s remarks, Babayan said, “All the territories around Artsakh are important in terms of ensuring its security; there can be no return to the past in terms of borders and status.”

He added that any compromise must be proportional. “If we are talking about territories, we must remember that Azerbaijan is occupying many Armenian regions: Getashen, Martunashen, Artsvashen, Shahumyan…must all be returned,” said Babayan. “There will be no unilateral concessions. Any one-sided concession will lead to disaster.”

Speaking to Azatutyun.am, Armen Rustamyan, head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction of the Armenian Parliament, pointed out that there can be no unilateral concessions. He said compromises may be considered only when Artsakh’s independence is fully recognized.