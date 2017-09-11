Ararat Church of Salem (N.H.) to Host Shish Kebab Supper

SALEM, N.H.—The historic Ararat Armenian Congregational Church of Salem invites the public to enjoy food and fellowship at the church’s Shish Kebab Supper. The event will be held at the church, located at 2 Salem Street, in Salem, on Sept. 30, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The congregation is busy planning a delicious menu of lamb and chicken kebab, salad, vegetables, and its famous Armenian rice pilaf, for only $15 per adult and $7.50 per child, dessert included.

Ararat Church was established in 1913. Over the years, its community Shish Kebab suppers have been a local favorite. Church moderator John Janigian recalls serving over 300 people at past dinners. The church has not held the supper the past year or two because of changes within the community: Some of the older volunteers cannot help the way they used to. However, the community wanted to bring the supper back, and volunteers have stepped up to make it happen.

Tickets may be purchased at the door, and take-out is available. For advanced ticket sales or more information, contact Audrey at 603-329-4860.