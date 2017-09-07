Catholicos Aram I Discusses Syria with Bruelhart in Geneva

GENEVA—His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great Hosue of Cilicia, met with the Deputy Foreign Minister Wolfgang Amadeus Bruelhart, head of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) division of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, in Geneva on Sept. 6.

During the meeting, His Holiness described the current situation of the Middle East, emphasizing the challenges faced by the Christian communities. He also referred to the recovery, rehabilitation, and rebuilding process embarked by the Armenian community in Syria. Bruelhart, in turn, presented his view regarding the peace building process in Syria and the region.

According to a statement released by the Catholicosate’s press service, also present at the meeting were Antoine Lahham, assistant to Steffan de Mistura of the UN special envoy for the Syria crisis; Professor Teni Perri-Simonian, President of the Swiss Armenian Foundation; and Rev. Bedros Manuelian, the head of Information and Communication department at the Catholicosate of Holy See of Cilicia.