Iowa Becomes 47th State to Officially Recognize the Armenian Genocide

DES MOINES, Iowa (A.W.)—Moment ago, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation memorializing the Armenian Genocide and declaring Oct. 2017 as “Armenia Awareness Month” in the Hawkeye State. Iowa is now the 47th U.S. state to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The signing was attended by members of the Armenian community, including Armen Sahakyan of the Armenian National Committee of America – Eastern Region (ANCA-ER).

Below is footage of the signing ceremony, which took place at the Iowa State Assembly, provided by the ANCA-ER.

Iowa’s recognition comes a little more than three months after the Texas House of Representatives unanimously passed House Resolution 191, titled “Recognizing the Armenian Genocide,” on May 19, and becoming the 46th state in the U.S. to officially classify and commemorate the 1915-1923 annihilation of Ottoman Turkey’s indigenous Armenian community as genocide.

More coverage to follow shortly.