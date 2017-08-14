Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Arman Movsisyan (b. 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on the morning of Aug. 14.

According to a press statement released by the Artsakh Ministry of Defense, the incident occurred at a military outpost in the northeastern direction of the line of contact (LoC) between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

The Ministry expressed its grief and offered condolences to Movsisyan’s family, friends, and fellow soldiers, and announced that it has launched an investigation into the incident.