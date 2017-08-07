Uncle Garabed’s Notebook (Aug. 5, 2017)

Literal and Figurative Advice

Always start out with a larger pot than what you think you need.

—Julia Child

Johnny-on-the-Spot

He had heard that widows were inclined to grant a great deal of latitude, so he went in for the whole 180 degrees.

Cumberland and Sheridan

Cumberland, the playwright, was asked what he thought of Sheridan’s comedy The School for Scandal. He pronounced it, in his opinion, to be a failure, saying “when he went to see it, he did not laugh once.” Sheridan, hearing of this, remarked that “Cumberland was very ungrateful, for when he went to see Mr. C.’s tragedy, he laughed from the beginning to the end of it.”

Entry in an Autograph Album

Books are keys to wisdom’s treasure.

Books are gates to lands of pleasure.

Books are paths that upward lead.

Books are friends. Come let us read.

Vacation Advertisement

Take our Hawaiian cruise and get a free lei.

Look Again

Edo: Who put that figurine under the sink?

Anno: That’s no figurine. It’s the plumber.

Armenian Proverb

A waterwheel profits from the urine of a mouse.

What’s in a Name?

Intoyan: Arabic in derivation, identified as a descriptive term, into is defined as waiting.