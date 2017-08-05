Glendale’s Americana at Brand Rejects Genocide Documentary Billboard

GLENDALE, Calif.—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Glendale chapter has learned that the producers of Architects of Denial, a documentary film about the Armenian Genocide, were denied billboard space at the Americana at Brand ostensibly because the advertising content was deemed “too political.”

Architects of Denial, which counts Dean Cain and Montel Williams as its producers, turns a crucial lens on the Armenian Genocide, including the denial of successive Turkish governments, along with other political authorities, of any responsibility for the genocide. Through the retelling of stories from survivors, Architects of Denial bridges the gap between mass-exterminations of the past and those occurring today.

“This issue is deeply concerning to the Armenian-American community, and the decision to deny advertisement space to a film that attempts to raise awareness of human rights violations is quite perplexing. As history has shown, the denial of the Armenian Genocide leads to the continuation of such hateful crimes. This film has the right to advertise and educate the community about this important subject,” a statement released by ANCA-Glendale read in part.

The statement went on to say that the Americana at Brand’s decision to reject a billboard advertisement of the film on the grounds that it is “too political” is unacceptable to the Armenian community. “It is disappointing to see the management’s betrayal of the Armenian community, the same one that contributes immensely to the Americana at Brand through taxpayer dollars and everyday commerce, the same community that voted to make the Americana a possibility. A denial of the request to publicize this documentary is a sign of disdain to the residents of Glendale and an attempt to censor historical facts,” the statement went on to say.

Upon learning of the American’s decision, ANCA Glendale immediately raised its concerns and expressed its disappointment to the Glendale City Council on Aug. 1. An official letter has been sent asking the management of Americana at Brand and its corporate owner, Caruso Affiliated, to reverse their decision.

“As citizens of Glendale, it is imperative to take a stand against the denial of the Armenian Genocide and protect the ones who raise awareness. Any attempts at suppressing genocide awareness is distasteful, offensive, and has no place in Glendale,” the ANCA Glendale chapter said.

The ANCA-Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian-American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public-policy levels.