Armenian Serviceman Wounded Near Ijevan by Azerbaijani Fire

August 1, 2017

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Armen Nazlukhanyan was wounded by Azerbaijani fire near the city of Ijevan on Aug. 1

“The soldier was take to Ijevan medical center,” Armenian Defense Ministry Press Secretary Artsrun Hovhannisyan said, according to Yerevan-based Aysor newspaper.

According to reports, the injured serviceman’s condition is assessed as stable. Another Armenian contract serviceman from the village of Paravakar was wounded by Azerbaijan’s fire in the Tavush province on July 28.

