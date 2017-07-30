Armenia Crowned 2017 FIBA U16 Men’s Division C European Champions

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra (A.W.)— Armenia took the gold in the 2017 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Under 16 (U16) European Championship Division C finals, a day after the team overturned a 15-point deficit to hand Azerbaijan an 88-76 defeat in the semifinals.

Armenia beat Gibraltar 88-70 to win the tournament. Armenia’s Aleksey Chizhenok finished with an impressive 20 points and 18 rebounds, while Georgii Shakhnazarov scored a team high 28 points.