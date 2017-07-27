ANC of Canada Launches Action Alert to Halt the Export of Canadian Weapons to Azerbaijan

OTTAWA—The Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC), in collaboration with the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) of Canada, recently launched an online action alert, calling on the Canadian government to immediately halt the export of Canadian manufactured weapons to Azerbaijan. The action alert is live on the AYF Canada website and could be accessed via the following link: https://www.ayfcanada.org/category/action-alerts/.

The ANCC urges members and grassroots activist to take immediate action and demand the cancellation of this highly controversial arms deal. Recently, the ANCC learned that the Canadian government had granted an export permit for the transfer of highly sophisticated military equipment from the Toronto-based INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing over to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In a July 24 letter addressed to Canada’s Minister of International Trade, François-Philippe Champagne, ANCC President, Shahen Mirakian said that transfers of dangerous weaponry to a rogue states such as Azerbaijan “violate the very basic norms of Canada’s arms exports regulations and pose a significant danger to domestic and regional stability.”

“By allowing this export of military goods to Azerbaijan, Canada is contributing to the hostilities among Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. Such decisions are contrary to Canada’s commitment and full support of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] Minsk Group negotiation process and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” read a part of the ANCC statement.