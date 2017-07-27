Alik Arzoumanian Among Artists Featured at ‘Forever Young: Picture Book Art Exhibition’ in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass. (Wicked Local)—The Mosesian Center for the Arts recently announced “Forever Young: Picture Book Art Exhibition,” on view now through Sept. 15, at 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. The exhibition will include works by 29 artists, including Armenian Weekly contributor Alik Arzoumanian.

The exhibition, juried in part by Nick Patton from the Picture Booking Podcast and Mela Bolinao of MB Artists, also includes a pop-up picture book shop featuring books and prints of artwork on view.

Attendees can meet the artists from the exhibition at a free, family-friendly opening reception party on July 27. Visitors can take part in book readings, giveaways, and art activities 3-5 p.m., followed by a more traditional opening reception with free food and cash bar 5-7 p.m.

The exhibition includes works from Arzoumanian, Rob Bolster, Robin Brickman, Emily Brodrick, Calef Brown, Melissa Chaney, Susanna Chapman, Melanie Christopher, Cara Coleman, Jef Czekaj, Mary DePalma, Leslie Evans, Maddie Frost, Jennifer Goldfinger, Jannie Ho, Donna Howard, Anne Hunter, Grace Julian Murthy, Jennifer Morgan, Jerry Pallotta, Leslie Patricelli, Kari Percival, Kirk Reedstrom, Dawn Scaltreto, Kimberly Thompson, Brendan Totten, Amy Young, Lei Zhang, and Annie Zygarowicz.

“Forever Young: Picture Book Exhibition” is on view and open to the public from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Sept.15, and during evening theater performances and special events. For information: http://mosesianarts.org.