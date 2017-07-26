Armenia, Israel Sign Cooperation Agreements

YEREVAN—On July 25, Armenia’s Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met the Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel Tzachi Hanegbi, who arrived in Yerevan on an official visit.

After the meeting, a signing ceremony took place, during which the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Minister of Regional Cooperation of Israel signed the “Agreement Between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the State of Israel on Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic Passports”, and the “Convention Between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the State of Israel on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion WIth Respect to Taxes on Income and on Capital.”

Armenia’s Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan and Minister Hanegbi then signed the “Program of Cultural, Educational and Scientific, Sports and Youth Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the State of Israel for the years 2017-2020″.

Welcoming Minister Hanegbi, Minister Nalbandian highlighted the importance of the visit of the Israeli Minister to Armenia, underlining that relations between the Armenian and Jewish peoples have deep historical roots, which create a good basis for the development of inter-state cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to visit Yerevan and warm reception, Minister Hanegbi noted that Israel wants to develop friendly relations with Armenia and this is the main message of his visit.

At the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon in details the various issues of the bilateral agenda, discussed urgent regional and international problems.

The Ministers noted with satisfaction the intensification of Armenian-Israeli contacts at the public level, underlining that they contribute to the strengthening of inter-state relations.

“Edward Nalbandian and Tzachi Hanegbi attached an importance to the expansion of the legal framework, holding of consultations between the foreign ministries, enhancing of collaboration in international organizations and intensification of inter-parliamentary exchanges,” read a part of the press statement released by the Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The agenda of negotiations included steps to boost trade and economic ties, both sides highlighted the importance of the full use of tourism potential.

During the conversation issues related to deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation in the spheres of culture, science and education were discussed, while Minister Hanegbi presented the approaches of Israel to regional developments.

At the request of the guest, Edward Nalbandian touched upon the efforts undertaken by Armenia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at creating conducive conditions for the advancement of the process of peaceful settlement of the Artsakh conflict.