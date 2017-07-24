Fatherland: Hairenik

By Hagop Housbian

University of La Verne—Class of 2018

2017 ANCA Leo Sarkisian Intern

It was the 18th of June, Father’s Day. I was sitting in Terminal 6 at LAX, anxiously waiting to board the plane to head out to Washington D.C. for the first time. I could not wait to experience the capital of the free world, let alone to get started with the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship and Capital Gateway Program and meet my fellow interns.

About 15 minutes before boarding, an hour flight delay was announced. I resorted to reading a book, but my excitement would not allow me to continue reading for longer than a couple of minutes. And so I put my book down, set aside my phone, and sat back to reflect on my trip to D.C., the internship program, Father’s Day… until it hit me. It all made perfect sense: On this Father’s Day, I was heading out to D.C. to contribute to my fatherland.

I continued to ruminate, and the more I contemplated, the more I became convinced that the coincidence carried significant meaning. Մեր Հայրենիք (Mer Hairenik), our national anthem, translates to Our Fatherland. Never had it been so symbolic and significant for me as now. I reflected on my lifelong sentiment of working for Hai Tahd (the Armenian Cause)—instilled in me since my birth by my father. I recalled at that moment how he would tell me that we are the future generation of the Armenian Cause, and that pragmatic involvement would be the ideal way of engaging our youth to further our shared progress toward justice and peace as a people.

And so it became clear on this particular Father’s Day, that I would embark on a journey to contribute to my hairenik—an ambition engendered by the amalgamation of the values of patriotism and justice that I have learned and inherited from my father throughout the years.

With that as background, for me the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship program has been nothing short of spectacular. I had always wanted to be involved in the inner workings of Hai Tahd, and to finally be able to directly contribute is quite the milestone for me. My fellow interns’ diligence, intellect, and passion for the common cause of justice and freedom make it even more inspiring and motivating. It truly is a joy when—because of the spirit of perseverance and the heart that we all, collectively, put into it—the work becomes something we want to do as opposed to something we have to do.

As the weeks go by, I get to learn and understand more about the importance of lobbying and delegation by taking part in the practical side of things. A few of the most impactful initiatives we have taken part in are calling representatives to urge them into signing on to certain letters and amendments that directly help our cause, contacting constituents to do the same in advocating for justice and participation, and accumulating as many people as possible to sign up to our Rapid Responder Program, which enables us to send emails to representatives on their behalf regarding the most prominent issues that face the Armenian-American community.

Earlier in the internship, during one of my calls to representatives, I was fortunate enough to get in contact directly with a member of Congress. I would consider this the epitome of grassroots lobbying: one phone call that went straight to the congressman, ensuring that he had heard our concerns and promised to act on it. Though a chance occurrence, it felt extremely empowering to have had communicated with a congressperson firsthand regarding an Armenian-American issue.

The ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship takes place at the heart of it all—in Washington D.C. As an international studies student, I find being in D.C. the most insightful, rewarding, and strategic experience, especially in the context of the contemporary political climate of the U.S.

What is most astounding to me is that I write this only halfway through the eight weeks’ of our stay in the nation’s capital. Despite all the remarkable people we have met thus far, the tireless efforts we have put into the work of the Armenian Cause, and the unforgettable experiences we have shared in the city, I know the best is yet to come—and so look ahead with great eagerness.

We all find ourselves here, in the ANCA headquarters, coming from different corners of the world, working to carry out our mutual responsibility: continuing the work of our fathers and forefathers for a free, independent Armenia.

«Մեր Հայրենիք, ազատ, անկախ,

Որ ապրել է դարէ դար…»

“Our Fatherland, free, independent,

Which has lived on from century to century…”