AYF ‘With Our Soldiers’ Program Reps Meet with the Speaker of Artsakh’s National Assembly

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— On July 20, representatives of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Western United States’ “With Our Soldiers” program met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic Ashot Ghulian, reported Stepanakert based Aparaj newspaper.

In welcoming the representatives, Ghulian shared his appreciation for the program and commended the work being done for the soldiers, who are protecting the frontlines and Artsakh families. He stressed that Armenia’s future relies on the safety of Artsakh as well as the global ties between Armenians around the world.

Ghulian added that the soliders at the frontline are not only serving Artsakh, but also Armenia and the diaspora.

Among some of the matters discussed during the meeting included the strengthening of Armenia-diaspora relations, the domestic political situation of Artsakh, and the regional development of Artsakh.