Armenian Parliamentary Delegation Visits Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— An Armenian parliamentary delegation, including heads of standing committees and factions, recently visited Artsakh to meet with the country’s leadership.

According to Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Supreme Council representative Aghvan Vardanyan, the delegations held meetings with their counterparts in Artsakh.

In an interview with Artsakh-based Aparaj news, Vardanyan stressed that the number one concern during the meetings was the security and safety of the people of Artsakh. He added that it should be natural for the governments of Artsakh and Armenia to work together in close cooperation on various issues.

The ARF representative also explained that the differences in the parliamentary system of each government should not be an obstacle in their cooperation. Vardanyan stressed that Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan is trusted and consistently works towards the unity of Armenia and Artsakh.

When asked what is expected from the ARF-Republican Party of Armenia (RPA_ coalition, Vardanyan responded that being in opposition or part of the government is not important for the ARF, and that solving the most pressing issues is the party’s main concern. He added that the Armenian government’s new programs are aligned with the policies of the ARF.

“I have already seen some positive changes with government activity regarding the economy and the fight against corruption,” said Vardanyan.

During his visit, Vardanyan also met with representatives of the ARF Central Committee of Artsakh and members of the ARF parliamentary faction of Artsakh, where he presented the purpose of his visit.

The meeting also included discussions of domestic policy of Armenia and Artsakh as well as issues pertaining to the upcoming elections in Artsakh.