STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)–Armenian serviceman Vazgen Poghosyan (b. 1997) was killed by Azerbaijani fire at around 5:40 p.m. on July 10.

According to a press statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, an investigation has been launched to figure out the details of the incident. The Ministry also expressed its condolences to the family, loved ones, and fellow serviceman of the deceased solider.