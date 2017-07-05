Sarkisian Congratulates U.S. on Independence Day; Says Active U.S. Engagement Will Help Resolve Artsakh Conflict

Sarkisian Says Active Engagement of the U.S. Will Contribute to the Peaceful and Lasting Resolution to the Artsakh Conflict

YEREVAN—Armenian President Serge Sarksian visited the United States Embassy in Armenia on July 4— U.S. Independence Day. The President of Armenia congratulated U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills, the embassy staff, and the people of the U.S., wishing them prosperity and continued development.

During his visit, Sarksian and Mills planted an apricot tree in the yard of the U.S. Embassy. Mills thanked the President for the visit and congratulations, noting that he was pleased and proud to plant that beautiful apricot tree at the U.S. Embassy, which commemorates the 241st anniversary of American independence and the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the U.S.

“The United States greatly values its long partnership and sincere friendship with the Republic of Armenia, and together we have forged strong diplomatic, development, military, commercial, and people-to-people ties over the past 25 years. As we look to the future, we hope our relationship will grow even stronger, and we are especially keen to further deepen our trade and investment ties, to the benefit of both our countries,” Ambassador Mills said.

In turn, the President of Armenia praised the close cooperation with the U.S. and the level of bilateral interstate relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations and underlined that in this rapidly changing and challenging world, Armenia considers it important to continue the dialogue with the United States in all areas of mutual interest.

The two touched upon the deepening of trade and economic relations, discussing the existing potential, the work done so far, and the prospect of development.

During the meeting, President Sarkisian thanked the U.S. for the assistance provided to Armenia, including the support shown in organizing parliamentary elections in April. On the occasion of U.S. Independence Day, the Sarkisian also sent a congratulatory message to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The letter is available below in its entirety.

***

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United States. Today we can unmistakably state that in the past quarter of a century, together we succeeded in building a close and strong partnership between our nations, anchored in mutual respect and trust. I note with joy that our political dialogue is dynamic and helps to broaden the mutually beneficial cooperation, notably in trade and economy.

The Armenian-American community undoubtedly plays an important role in strengthening the U.S.-Armenian relations.

I greatly value the decade-long support of the United States towards the economic development, comprehensive reforms, the enhancement of democratic institutions and civil society, all designed to strengthen Armenia’s statehood.

Also, I cannot understate the importance of the contribution by the U.S., as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, to promoting peace in the southern Caucasus. I am convinced that the active engagement of the United States, alongside with the other co-chair countries—Russia and France—would contribute to the desirable outcome – a peaceful and lasting resolution to the Nagorno-Karabagh conflict.

Dear Mr. President,

Let me once again congratulate you on the U.S. National Day and express hope that through concerted efforts our two nations would be able to enrich the agenda of Armenian-American relations with new mutually beneficial initiatives and projects.