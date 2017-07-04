Obituary: Mark Alashaian

Mark Alashaian, 52, of Emerson, on July 1. He was born in New York City and was a recruiter for Star Point Solutions.

Beloved husband of Nicole (née Stepanian). Devoted father of Armen and Shant. Cherished son of Rosemary (née Merjanian) and the late Avedis Alashaian. Dear brother of Richard Alashaian and Avedis Alashaian. Brother-in-law of Vana Alashaian and Meganoush Alashaian.

Family will receive their friends July 5 at 5-9 p.m. at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church at 461 Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield, N.J. All are asked to assemble July 6 10:30 a.m. for his religious service. Burial following in George Washington Memorial Park. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or visit www.frankpatti.com.

***

Condolences



The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States Central Committee;

The ARF New Jersey Dro gomideyutiun;

The Homenetmen Eastern U.S. Regional Executive;

The Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the ARF (AYF-YOARF) Eastern U.S. Central Executive;

The Homenetmen New Jersey chapter;

The AYF-YOARF New Jersey “Arsen” chapter;

And the Camp Haiastan of the AYF Inc. Board of Directors and staff, mourn the death of longtime community member and leader, unger Mark Alashaian, and extend their deepest condolences to the Alashaian family and their loved ones.