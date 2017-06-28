Armenian Ambassador Says Meeting Between Armenian, U.S. Presidents in the Works

WASHINGTON—A meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and the Unites States may take place in the near future, according to Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Grigor Hovhannissian. Diplomats from both countries are currently discussing plans to hold the meeting, Hovhannissian told Russian-based Sputnik news.

“[We should] organize that meeting, especially now, when Armenia is going through the process of becoming a Parliamentary Republic,” Hovhannissian said. “First, we will organize a meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers to prepare an agenda, and then we will be preparing a meeting of the Presidents,” he added.

No date has yet been set for the meeting between the Foreign Ministers.