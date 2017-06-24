ARS of Eastern U.S. Continues to Support the Mets Tagher Soseh Kindergarten

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern United States, through the generous support of its chapters and private donations, continues to support the Mets Tagher Soseh Kindergarten in the Hadrut Region—one of ten Soseh Kindergartens that are sponsored by the ARS, Inc.

The Soseh Kindergartens provide an elementary education and two hot meals a day in a warm, secure environment to the children of Artsakh, especially those affected by the ongoing unrest there.

The Mets Tagher Soseh Kindergarten was founded in 2000, and has more than 65 students, and 11 employees. The ARS of Eastern U.S. annually allocates $12,000 towards the $35,000 budget, and this year we are proud to announce the generous donation of $10,000 by the Tamberchi Management & Investments TMI Charitable Foundation that will be used to fund the Kindergarten.