Artsakh Dismisses Azerbaijani Claims of Armenian Arson

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— On June 12, the Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani media reports of Armenian troops setting the territories adjacent to the villages of Akna (Agdam) region aflame.

Reports had recently surfaced that Artsakh forces set fires in the villages of Bash Karvent, Bayramlar, and Khenkerli.

“This is a propaganda tool—a hoax designed to confuse their own people and the international community,” a part of the Ministry’s statement read.

According to the statement, the fires were a result of stubble burning—a common practice in the region—by the Azerbaijanis themselves. “As a result, the fire often spreads to the neutral zone on the Line of Contact (LoC) between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” continued the statement.

A video showing Azerbaijanis setting fire to their own territories was also published by the Ministry, which can be viewed below.