Vartan Gregorian Honored by Republic of Armenia

YEREVAN—On the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the First Armenian Republic, Armenia’s President Serge Sarkisian presented Vartan Gregorian, President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, with the Order of Honor.

The award, which recognizes significant services in the defense of the state and the protection of the national interests of the Republic of Armenia, thanked and honored Gregorian for his contributions to the strengthening of U.S.-Armenia relations.

Gregorian was one of a group of individuals presented with high state awards and honorary titles for their contributions to the areas of “science, education, healthcare, economy, arts, culture, and sports, efficient work, patriotism, boundless dedication, deepening and expansion of the Fatherland-Diaspora relations.” The bestowing ceremony took place on May 28 at the presidential palace in Yerevan, Armenia.

The bestowal of the Order of Honor on Gregorian coincided with the second annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremonies, also held on May 28 in Yerevan. Founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, the Aurora Prize seeks to raise awareness of humanitarians and their efforts around the world. In 2015, Gregorian, Noubar Afeyan, and Ruben Vardanyan cofounded the “100 Lives” initiative and the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.