ARF’s Arthur Khachatryan to be Named Shirak’s Next Governor

June 2, 2017

YEREVAN (A.W.)—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Supreme Council of Armenia confirmed on June 2 that Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Arthur Khachatryan will replace Hovsep Simonyan as the Governor (Marzpet) of Shirak.

Arthur Khachatryan (Photo: AUA/Amatuni Photography)

Khachatryan has previously served as the Project Coordination of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office in Yerevan (2002-2005), the Director of the  California Trade Office (2005-2008), Consulting Solutions Officer at Management Mix (2008-2010), Academic Dean of Management Faculty; Head of Finance and Accounting Chair of the French University in Armenia (2011-2013), Deputy Director of Operations and Head of Human Resources at Ardshininvestbank, and Director of Vivat Consulting (2011-2013, 2015-2016).

The province (marz) of Shirak is located in the north-west of Armenia, bordering Turkey in the west and Georgia in the north. Its capital and largest city is Gyumri.

