ARF’s Arthur Khachatryan to be Named Shirak’s Next Governor

YEREVAN (A.W.)—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Supreme Council of Armenia confirmed on June 2 that Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Arthur Khachatryan will replace Hovsep Simonyan as the Governor (Marzpet) of Shirak.

Khachatryan has previously served as the Project Coordination of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office in Yerevan (2002-2005), the Director of the California Trade Office (2005-2008), Consulting Solutions Officer at Management Mix (2008-2010), Academic Dean of Management Faculty; Head of Finance and Accounting Chair of the French University in Armenia (2011-2013), Deputy Director of Operations and Head of Human Resources at Ardshininvestbank, and Director of Vivat Consulting (2011-2013, 2015-2016).

The province (marz) of Shirak is located in the north-west of Armenia, bordering Turkey in the west and Georgia in the north. Its capital and largest city is Gyumri.