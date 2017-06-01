Three ARF Ministers Reappointed

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian President Serge Sarkisian reappointed three members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) to the government’s new cabinet on May 31. Levon Mkrtchyan, Davit Lokyan, and Artsvik Minasyan, who were part of the previous cabinet as Ministers, were reappointed as Ministers of Education and Science, Territorial Administration, and Environmental Protection respectively.

On May 11, the ARF and the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) signed a memorandum on the formation of a political coalition. Negotiations between the two parties began soon after the results of the April 2 Parliamentary Elections were announced, in which four political parties and blocs—the RPA, the Tsarukyan bloc, the Yelk bloc, and the ARF—garnered enough votes to be represented in Parliament.

After months of negotiations, the ARF and the RPA signed a “Political Cooperation Agreement” on Feb. 24, 2016, at the Armenian presidential palace in Yerevan

In the 2017 Parliamentary Elections, the RPA won 58 seats while the ARF won seven. The ARF is represented in Prime Minister Karapetian’s current cabinet by three ministers in line with the Feb. 2016 cooperation.