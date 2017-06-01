ARF Delegation Meets with Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S.

WASHINGTON (A.W.)—An Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) delegation met with the Armenian Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Grigor Hovhannissian, on May 25 in Washington, D.C.

The delegation was comprised of ARF Bureau member Khatchig Mouradian and members of the ARF Eastern U.S. Central Committee George Aghjayan, Hovsep Avakian, and Hayg Oshagan.

A broad range of issues were addressed during the meeting including Azerbaijan’s escalation of violence on the border, economic ties between the United States and Armenia, as well as the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the First Armenian Republic.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties pledged to continue an open dialogue on issues important to the Armenian-American community.